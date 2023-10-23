Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FDIS opened at $65.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

