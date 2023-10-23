Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $77,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,028,280,000 after acquiring an additional 322,662 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.83.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

NVDA opened at $413.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $118.87 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

