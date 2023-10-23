First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 516 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $413.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $118.87 and a one year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $449.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

