First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,767 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in GitLab by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after acquiring an additional 266,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,375,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,738,000 after acquiring an additional 869,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $44.32 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $7,281,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, sold 39,582 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $2,030,952.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,298,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,633,526.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $7,281,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 542,323 shares of company stock worth $26,384,985. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

