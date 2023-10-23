First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

CWST opened at $75.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $58,419.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares in the company, valued at $911,716.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,488,483. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

