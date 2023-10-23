First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $62.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. Edison International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EIX shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

