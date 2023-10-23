First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,763 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,413,000 after buying an additional 2,175,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,966,000 after purchasing an additional 769,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

