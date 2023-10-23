First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $54.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $59.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

