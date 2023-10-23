First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $133.55 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day moving average of $133.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,458.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

