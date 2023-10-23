First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $813,000 Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 608,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after buying an additional 81,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 143.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $90.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.86. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $116.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.59.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

