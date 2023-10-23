First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $830,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUSC opened at $32.73 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $918.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.