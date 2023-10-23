First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $838,000 Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,738,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 8.9% in the first quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 909,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,580,000 after purchasing an additional 74,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $253.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.87 and its 200-day moving average is $274.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $248.11 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Insider Activity at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.