First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $115,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $10,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Investec raised shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN opened at $8.22 on Monday. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

