First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 120.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $54.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $76.05.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

