First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,279 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 91.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Duolingo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DUOL. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $326,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,605.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $326,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,605.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $852,426.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,241.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,797 shares of company stock valued at $38,057,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $153.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -194.47 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.43. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $179.84.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

