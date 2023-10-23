First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,382 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Polaris by 13.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII opened at $93.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.01. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $5,236,912.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 21,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $2,872,652.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,952.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $5,236,912.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,464 shares of company stock valued at $17,773,994. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

