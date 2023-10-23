First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 171,842 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171,842 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

BBVA stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

