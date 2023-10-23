First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,820 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,820 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

