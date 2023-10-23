First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 25,367 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,367 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,425,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Perrigo by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Perrigo by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,571,000 after buying an additional 368,984 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

NYSE PRGO opened at $29.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $41.44.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -259.52%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

