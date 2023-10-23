First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,939 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 344,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 102,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 35,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 197,573 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 283,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 61,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,809,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of IAT opened at $31.20 on Monday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $631.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

