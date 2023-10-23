First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,312 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Hanesbrands worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

