First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 41,188 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,188 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLMN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

HLMN opened at $6.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $380.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hillman Solutions

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.