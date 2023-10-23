First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,204 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.52%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

