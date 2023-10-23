First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $219.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,482 shares of company stock worth $768,152 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

