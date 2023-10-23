First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $849,000 Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.41. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $32.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $171,090.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 819,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $171,090.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 819,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 55,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $1,384,179.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,645 shares in the company, valued at $19,879,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,537,086 shares of company stock valued at $68,218,202. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

