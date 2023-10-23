First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100,488 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 57.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH opened at $149.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $175.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.59.

Arch Resources Increases Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.17 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 68.14%. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $19.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $3.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Arch Resources’s previous None dividend of $2.45. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total value of $28,964.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total transaction of $28,964.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,138 shares of company stock valued at $882,967. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.