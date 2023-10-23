Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after acquiring an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,064,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 771,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $85.17 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $689,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,171,170.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $470,652.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,324.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $689,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,171,170.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,120. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

