FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,018 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.39% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $105,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $115,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $200,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

BATS FAPR opened at $31.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

