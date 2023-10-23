GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,634,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 305,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,648.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $7,281,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,055,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 305,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,648.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,323 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,985 over the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB opened at $44.32 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GitLab

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.