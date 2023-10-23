Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,330,000 after purchasing an additional 878,009 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Graco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,190,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,312.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $70.13 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Graco

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

