Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $135.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.24. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

