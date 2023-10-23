Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,269 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,170,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,717,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 343,087 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,624,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,189,800. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $221.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.91 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 254.75% and a net margin of 30.21%. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

