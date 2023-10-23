Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 253 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,187 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.0% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 24,184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.11.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $326.67 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

