H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of H&R Block worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in H&R Block by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HRB opened at $43.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.85%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

