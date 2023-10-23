IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,530 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.1% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 868,980 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $295,161,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.11.

Shares of MSFT opened at $326.67 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.50 and its 200-day moving average is $323.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

