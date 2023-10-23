InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.0% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in InMode by 1.0% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in InMode by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 0.6% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 77,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 38.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Price Performance

NASDAQ INMD opened at $19.70 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $136.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INMD

About InMode

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.