Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,060 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 58,269 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.11.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $326.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

