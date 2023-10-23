Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 11,254 Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 144,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 57.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 51,406 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FT opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

About Franklin Universal Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

(Free Report)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.