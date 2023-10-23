Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $162.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.21 and a 200-day moving average of $139.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.03 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $177.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,718 shares of company stock worth $19,814,486 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.94.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

