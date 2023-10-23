Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

