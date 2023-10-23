Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.8% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.3% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 10.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS PSEP opened at $32.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.