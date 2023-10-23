Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.21% of SP Plus worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SP Plus by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SP shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

SP Plus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SP opened at $50.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $986.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $52.40.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.41 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 2.35%. On average, analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Company Profile



SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Articles

