Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,569 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $27.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

