Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $67.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average is $90.30. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

