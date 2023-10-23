Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,558 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,558 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 275.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth about $303,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $74.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.31. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $977.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

