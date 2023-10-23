Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,554 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,601,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 925,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after acquiring an additional 158,494 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

