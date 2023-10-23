Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $153.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $397.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

