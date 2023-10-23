Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.19.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
JNJ stock opened at $153.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.45.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.