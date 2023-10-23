JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE JPM opened at $142.95 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $116.33 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.71 and a 200-day moving average of $144.12. The firm has a market cap of $415.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.