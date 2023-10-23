L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,263 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 31,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $176.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average of $185.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

